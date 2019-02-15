COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Wake County sheriff honors Wake Forest High School football champions

Wake Forest High School football team recognized by Wake County Sheriff

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Wake Forest High School football team has been called the best before; with three consecutive state championships, that's expected.

But on Friday, the Wake County Sheriff's Office recognized the Cougars with a new title, the Be the Best Award.

Call it another state title for Wake Forest High's football team.



These young men are used to being recognized on the field. They have the bling to prove it. Just ask the seniors how many games they've lost in four years.

"I haven't lost any," said Demarcus Jones, senior running back.

In addition to three consecutive 4AA state titles, Jones and his crew have won 45 straight games.

"It's a great feeling," Jones said. "It's great to be recognized by the community. We put in a lot of hard work so we're just thankful and blessed to be here today."

The Wake County Sheriff's Office presented the team and their coaches with the first ever Be the Best Award.

"Being the best is not only about being the best on the football field. Being the best means being your best as a person," said Sheriff Gerald Baker.

And that's something head coach Reggie Lucas said he instills in his players every day.

"Not just a football player, not just an athlete," Lucas said. "We want these young men to turn out to be great and be in their communities as they grow up and become men."

Many of the seniors on this team are headed on to big things. Many of them going to play in Division I programs, including NC State, Ohio State and South Carolina.
