Wake EMS, Police get ready for Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has become one of Raleigh's grandest holiday parties. The Leith.com 75th Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh is soon rolling into town, and there's been a frenzy on Fayetteville Street to get everything ready for the crowd.Bleachers are going up where folks will see the floats and performances."I look forward to it every year," said resident Jonathan Muldrow."It's really exciting," said resident Lindsay Garner.The Raleigh Police Department wouldn't get into specifics on security arrangements, but we know from previous large-scale events that officers will be out patrolling.Wake County EMS pulling golf carts, equipment and supplies out of storage."When there's this many people around, they're have to be some type of incident where we'll render some type of aid," said Wake EMS Spokesperson Jeff Hammerstein.The carts are outfitted with equipment and supplies."The primary thing, of course, is being able to move somebody out of the crowd to an ambulance. So we've got the stretcher," said Hammerstein. "(There are) bags with oxygen, medication, IVs, bandages."Paramedics will be roaming around and offering help."Hopefully it's a warm, safe, dry event, but if there are needs, we'll be able to meet them," he said.Parking is restricted Friday night at space along the parade route.Police will be towing overnight.The parade steps off at 9:15 on Hillsborough Street, turn right on Davie Street, make a left on Salisbury Street and then go down Fayetteville.