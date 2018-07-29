Wake Forest women wear their wedding dresses again for good cause

Women said yes to the dress again Saturday at an event benefiting Tri-Area Ministries Food Pantry.Sugar Magnolia in Wake Forest asked women to wear the dress from their big day and come out to the fundraiser.To enter the event, guests donated feminine hygiene products that would go to the food pantry.There were pro-stylists on scene to help the "brides" with hair and makeup for their second big day.A DJ was there to play wedding classics and there was a bouquet toss for gift cards.