FUNDRAISER

Wake Forest women wear their wedding dresses again for good cause

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Women said yes to the dress again Saturday at an event benefiting Tri-Area Ministries Food Pantry.

Sugar Magnolia in Wake Forest asked women to wear the dress from their big day and come out to the fundraiser.

To enter the event, guests donated feminine hygiene products that would go to the food pantry.

There were pro-stylists on scene to help the "brides" with hair and makeup for their second big day.

A DJ was there to play wedding classics and there was a bouquet toss for gift cards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfundraisercharitieswedding dressweddingWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FUNDRAISER
How to help duck boat victims and their families
Group works to create a playground for all in Moore County
Duke player bikes across country to raise money for special needs
How to help Capital Gazette shooting victims
More fundraiser
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Crayons2Calculators kicking off their Fill That Bus Campaign
Hidden History: The lost community beneath Jordan Lake
El Centro Hispano to host first local LatinX Pride Festival in Durham
NCSHP places third in 'Best Looking Cruiser Contest'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3 dead, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting
Fayetteville police seeking suspect in late night armed robbery
Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville late night crash
Victim ID'd in fatal I-40 crash involving concrete truck in Raleigh
Man injured after lightning strikes near him in Wake Co.
3 dead in single-car crash in Harnett County
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Moore County
Show More
Hoke County family plans lawsuit after dog viciously attacked
NJ man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Meet the Raleigh native who is Cam Newton's right-hand man
More News