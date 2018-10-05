COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Ladies Day' at WakeMed North offers free flu shots, screenings for women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
You've heard of "Ladies Night"---well, this time it's "Ladies Day," a special opportunity for women who want a flu shot.

There's even some pampering involved---and the best part---it's free!

Friday is "Ladies Day" at WakeMed North Hospital.

Women can get free health checks, including flu shots and a bit of pampering from Skin Sense Day Spa.

The event runs from 8 a.m. until noon at the hospital on Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh.


Everything is on a first come, first serve basis, so you might want to arrive early.
