RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --You've heard of "Ladies Night"---well, this time it's "Ladies Day," a special opportunity for women who want a flu shot.
There's even some pampering involved---and the best part---it's free!
Friday is "Ladies Day" at WakeMed North Hospital.
Women can get free health checks, including flu shots and a bit of pampering from Skin Sense Day Spa.
The event runs from 8 a.m. until noon at the hospital on Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh.
Everything is on a first come, first serve basis, so you might want to arrive early.