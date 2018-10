You've heard of "Ladies Night"---well, this time it's "Ladies Day," a special opportunity for women who want a flu shot.There's even some pampering involved---and the best part---it's free! Friday is "Ladies Day " at WakeMed North Hospital.Women can get free health checks, including flu shots and a bit of pampering from Skin Sense Day Spa.The event runs from 8 a.m. until noon at the hospital on Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh.Everything is on a first come, first serve basis, so you might want to arrive early.