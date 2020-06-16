Community & Events

Racial Justice: A Juneteenth Conversation with Community Leaders

ABC11 on Friday brought together a group of community leaders to discuss police brutality, racial bias and how to work together to bring about change.

Friday also marked Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865, when news finally reached African Americans in Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves living in Confederate states two years earlier. When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to bring the news that slavery had been abolished, former slaves celebrated.

The panel included:
  • Dr. Deborah Stroman: UNC and Racial Equity Institute teacher
  • Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis
  • Pastor Andy Thompson
  • Pastor Benji Kelley


ABC11's Joel Brown moderated the discussion.

Watch in the media player above.

RELATED COVERAGE:
Juneteenth marches, rallies happening in Raleigh, Durham
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth events across the Triangle or virtually
What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday celebrating the end of slavery
Black Journalists: A Conversation on Race and Reporting
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper vetoes bill to reopen gyms, bars
RPD chief 'concerned' by footage of demonstrators' arrests
OBX company that's received 123 refund complaints responds to ABC11
Masks to be distributed in Raleigh zip code where there are more cases
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Juneteenth marches, rallies happening in Raleigh, Durham
Little girl goes out of her way to help Walmart employee
Show More
Teen bitten by shark near Cape Hatteras
The 411: We're low on common cents
Man killed in Raleigh hit-and-run: Police
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth events across the Triangle
More TOP STORIES News