Watch live: The ABC11/Leith Cars Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh

It's time for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh!The largest Christmas Parade between Washington, DC, and Atlanta, sponsored by ABC11 is here.Be sure to check back throughout the day for parade highlights and special moments.Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Streetproceeds to the State Capitolturns right onto Salisbury Streetturns left onto Morgan St.Turns right onto Fayetteville St and continues to Lenoir Street where it disbandsApproximately 1.4 milesThe Parade will last about 2.5 hours. The Parade telecast airs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is rebroadcast on Christmas morning.