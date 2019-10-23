Water leak forces more than 80 to evacuate from historic Goldsboro building

About 85 people have been evacuated from the Waynesborough House in downtown Goldsboro. There are reports of water leak. Still waiting for official info. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/16KD7c30Cr — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) October 23, 2019

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water main break at a longstanding Goldsboro building has forced those inside to evacuate.There were numerous emergency vehicles seen at Waynesborough House in the heart of Goldsboro's downtown Wednesday morning around 4:30. The building has many apartment units.EMS said there were around 85 people displaced from the multiple-story structure at 104 South Center Street. Some of the people who live in the building tried to keep warm at the Paramount Theater. EMS gave out blankets.Everyone was evacuated from the building safely without injury. Officials hope to have the residents back inside their homes within the next few hours.