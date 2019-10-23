collapse

Water leak forces more than 80 to evacuate from historic Goldsboro building

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water main break at a longstanding Goldsboro building has forced those inside to evacuate.

There were numerous emergency vehicles seen at Waynesborough House in the heart of Goldsboro's downtown Wednesday morning around 4:30. The building has many apartment units.


EMS said there were around 85 people displaced from the multiple-story structure at 104 South Center Street. Some of the people who live in the building tried to keep warm at the Paramount Theater. EMS gave out blankets.

Everyone was evacuated from the building safely without injury. Officials hope to have the residents back inside their homes within the next few hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgoldsborocollapse
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLAPSE
Video shows home under construction collapse in Greensboro
Ridgecrest earthquake damages up to 50 buildings in Trona
Birthday partygoers fall into creek as dock collapses
1 dead after crane collapses over apartment during Dallas storms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trooper seriously injured after being hit during Vance County traffic stop
Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
TRAVEL DEALS: Save hundreds on flights by following these tips
Wake sheriff warns sex offenders after arrest at NC State Fair
Cumberland County mother of 5 loses home, puppy in fire
Report shows Raleigh's booming growth, but who can afford to live there?
Show More
Proposed rule change would help more kids get free dental care
NC teacher accused of putting student with disabilities in trash can
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
2 Sampson County deputies help save choking 2-month-old baby
Tornado threats pass but showers continue eastward trek
More TOP STORIES News