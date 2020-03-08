Wayne County firefighter dies of medical emergency in line of duty

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wayne County volunteer firefighter died of a possible medical emergency shortly after responding to an early Sunday morning fire.According to a news release, The Thoroughfare, Mar-Mac and Grantham Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to a structure fire at the 1800 block of Old Grantham Road in Goldsboro. Upon arrival, the driver of one of the firetrucks, Joe Jessie Tucker, exited the vehicle and complained of a possible medical emergency.Tucker was immediately taken to the Wayne UNC Emergency Department where he later died.Wayne County officials said Tucker served as a volunteer firefighter with the Thoroughfare Fire Department since 2004.The cause of his death is not immediately known and will be determined by the State Medical Examiner.