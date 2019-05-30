Farmers' markets, movies with dogs and spring wine walk, things to do this weekend in the Triangle and Fayetteville

, FridayThe Group Therapy Tour comes toat Walnut Creek this weekend with special guest Barenaked Ladies.The popular end-of-week celebration at theinwill feature live music and food trucks., FridayEnjoy spring atinwhile exploring shops and restaurants for wine samples all chosen by Triangle Wine Company. Participants will get a sampling glass and a Waverly Walk Passport with a $15 donation to Kay Yow Cancer Fund., Friday and Saturdayinwill open the Ava: My Real Story exhibit that showcases the sides of Ava as a woman, friend and aunt. There will be an opening night reception with a "family reunion" theme.The annual Field of Honor is a living display that honors the veteran. Hundreds of American flags will fly on the Parade Grounds of ASOM in. The field will remain open to the public until June 22., SaturdayThe's biggest fundraiser of the year happens this weekend. Each year, the night focuses on a different region of North Carolina with signature drinks and food., FridayTake the kids out tointo watchon a giant 30-foot screen! Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase., Friday and SaturdayVisit this temporary public art program that will feature non-traditional interiors, structures, and outdoor spaces for site-specific, performative and participatory installations and experiences.Visitors can also join in a live picnic, see big projections on silos, watch films in a tree grove. Some artists have focuses on the history ofas both a state mental hospital and as Spring Hill plantation., SaturdayCelebrate the 40th birthday of the. There will be birthday cake and farmers' market trivia with prizes., Friday-SundayHead tofor a three-day conference for gamers, geeks and nerds. Topics covered will include anime, cosplay, comics, art, film and sci-fi., SaturdayCheck out thein Apex to celebrate Latino culture with art, children's arts and crafts, music and the chance to purchase a passport and try food from 12 countries., SaturdayLocal churches will gather atto provide music, dance, food and fun. Everything is free!, SaturdayBring your pup to thefor a screening of. There will also be local vendors, music, dog arts and crafts and AKC demonstrations. The first 750 dogs to come will get a free travel water bowl. Local rescue Saving Grace will also bring dogs available for adoption., SaturdayTraverse on and off the Spartan Race Course inwith an assigned team. There's no clock - just a fun run that focuses on teamwork., SaturdayThe 5K will start in front of thein. Trophies and medals will be given out following the race., Saturdaywill host this year's Pet Fest and 5K Pet Walk. Join Fayetteville Animal Protection Society along the walking trail., Sundayinwill host this annual spring/summer tradition. Ashkenazi, Sephardic, and New York deli specialties will all be represented. Admission is free!, SundayCelebrate the power of African-American music within our community at, SundayThe first Sunday of every month at thisfavorite this Pay What You Can Admission Day. It's meant to make Kidzu more accessible regardless of ability to pay. Kidzu is an 8,500 square foot multi-sensory, play-centered space that inspires creativity for kids.