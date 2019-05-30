Farmers' markets, movies with dogs and spring wine walk, things to do this weekend in the Triangle and Fayetteville

Hootie and the Blowfish, Friday
The Group Therapy Tour comes to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek this weekend with special guest Barenaked Ladies.
Fridays on the Front Porch
The popular end-of-week celebration at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill will feature live music and food trucks.
Spring Wine Walk, Friday
Enjoy spring at Waverly Place in Cary while exploring shops and restaurants for wine samples all chosen by Triangle Wine Company. Participants will get a sampling glass and a Waverly Walk Passport with a $15 donation to Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
Ava Gardner Festival, Friday and Saturday
The Ava Gardner Museum in Smithfield will open the Ava: My Real Story exhibit that showcases the sides of Ava as a woman, friend and aunt. There will be an opening night reception with a "family reunion" theme.
Field of Honor
The annual Field of Honor is a living display that honors the veteran. Hundreds of American flags will fly on the Parade Grounds of ASOM in Downtown Fayetteville. The field will remain open to the public until June 22.
Carolina Moonlight Garden Party, Saturday
The North Carolina Botanical Garden's biggest fundraiser of the year happens this weekend. Each year, the night focuses on a different region of North Carolina with signature drinks and food.
Movie in the Park, Friday
Take the kids out to River Park in Hillsborough to watch Ralph Breaks the Internet on a giant 30-foot screen! Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
SEEK Raleigh, Friday and Saturday
Visit this temporary public art program that will feature non-traditional interiors, structures, and outdoor spaces for site-specific, performative and participatory installations and experiences.Visitors can also join in a live picnic, see big projections on silos, watch films in a tree grove. Some artists have focuses on the history of Dix Park as both a state mental hospital and as Spring Hill plantation.
Carrboro Farmers' Market, Saturday
Celebrate the 40th birthday of the Carrboro Farmers' Market. There will be birthday cake and farmers' market trivia with prizes.
QuirkCon 2019, Friday-Sunday
Head to Durham Convention Center for a three-day conference for gamers, geeks and nerds. Topics covered will include anime, cosplay, comics, art, film and sci-fi.
10th Annual Apex Latino Arts Festival, Saturday
Check out the Halle Cultural Arts Center in Apex to celebrate Latino culture with art, children's arts and crafts, music and the chance to purchase a passport and try food from 12 countries.
2019 Durham Christian Music Festival, Saturday
Local churches will gather at Durham Central Park to provide music, dance, food and fun. Everything is free!
Sit, Stay, NCMA Movie Party, Saturday
Bring your pup to the North Carolina Museum of Art for a screening of Isle of Dogs. There will also be local vendors, music, dog arts and crafts and AKC demonstrations. The first 750 dogs to come will get a free travel water bowl. Local rescue Saving Grace will also bring dogs available for adoption.
Hurricane Heat , Saturday
Traverse on and off the Spartan Race Course in Spring Lake with an assigned team. There's no clock - just a fun run that focuses on teamwork.
12th Annual Run for the Legend 5K, Saturday
The 5K will start in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville. Trophies and medals will be given out following the race.
Pet Fest of the Sandhills, Saturday
Hope Mills Municipal Park will host this year's Pet Fest and 5K Pet Walk. Join Fayetteville Animal Protection Society along the walking trail.
Jewish Food Festival, Sunday
The Levin Jewish Community Center in Durham will host this annual spring/summer tradition. Ashkenazi, Sephardic, and New York deli specialties will all be represented. Admission is free!
3rd Annual Black Music Month Celebration, Sunday
Celebrate the power of African-American music within our community at B.N. Duke Auditorium.
Pay What You Can Day at Kidzu Children's Museum, Sunday
The first Sunday of every month at this Chapel Hill favorite this Pay What You Can Admission Day. It's meant to make Kidzu more accessible regardless of ability to pay. Kidzu is an 8,500 square foot multi-sensory, play-centered space that inspires creativity for kids.
