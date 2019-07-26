GalaxyCon and Bubblefest, things to do this weekend in the Triangle and Fayetteville

, Thursday-SundayMeet celebrities and creatives from comics, movies, television, science, fiction, anime, video games, wrestling and more at the Raleigh Convention Center. The event used to be called Supercon., FridayKick off the expo in Fayetteville with a night of elegance with guest speakers including Captain Lindsay Jefferies, the first African-American female Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot in the North Carolina Army National Guard, Captain Donnie L. Cochran, former commander of The Blue Angels and the first African-American aviator selected to the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron in 1986 and Dr. Sidney Jacobs, a Fayetteville State Alumnus, Air Force veteran, poet and expert on re-entry issues.Celebrate National Dance Day with Empower Dance Studio! This family friendly event allows everyone of all ages to move together as one. Come warm up a little, smile a lot, and dance even more with good music and good vibes. There'll be a bouncy house and our ABC11 Pop-Up-Studio., FridayThe Art Council of Fayetteville will allow artisans and crafters to sell their works on Hay Street, Maxwell Street and in the Arts Council's parking lot., SaturdayHead to The Point at Glenwood for live music, fried chicken, pig pickin' and beverages., SaturdayHead to Carrboro Community Health Center for free food, games, teddy bear clinics, face painting, a martial arts demo and water balloons., SaturdayCheck out the festival at Smith Middle School in Chapel Hill to make bubbles and bubble rainbows with 10',16' and 20' poles. No matter your age - come out and make the biggest bubbles of your lives., SaturdayThis block party at Durham Central Park will have great sips of beer and wine with a DJ and games., SaturdayDorothea Dix Park will have a parade, mini pine box car race and soapbox derby., SaturdayLearn about different countries throughout our community with food, music and fun in Cary. There will also be arts and crafts plus a pinata with candy., SundayCelebrate a night of freedom at Fayetteville State University with Jazz, hip-hop, and spoken word artists. Dant'e Lewis, best known for her appearance in Tyler Perry's stage play Madea's Family Reunion, singer D'atra Hicks, gospel hip-hop artist J. Locke,neo-soul gospel artist Via and the mime group Anointed Mime will be featured.