Bull Moon Rising, food truck rodeo: Things to do this weekend in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville

Bull Moon Rising, all weekend
A mesmerizing and once-in-a-lifetime replica of the moon can be seen in Durham's CCB Plaza starting on Friday (A planned opening on Halloween was delayed because of high-wind concerns). Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and Durham's 150th anniversary by taking in the free moon installation by U.K. artist Luke Jerram.
Day of the Dead at City of Raleigh Museum, Friday
Head to the museum in Raleigh for folklore, music, crafts, day of the dead bread, hot chocolate and traditional dress.
World War II Veterans of Cumberland County, all month
Through November, The Transportation and Local History Museum in Fayetteville will feature a free special exhibit highlighting World War II vets from Cumberland County.
Orange County Firefighter's Bash, Friday
Join local firefighters in Chapel Hill to raise money for firefighter families fighting cancer.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Frightful First Friday
Have post-Halloween blues? Marbles IMAX in Raleigh will be showing The Nightmare Before Christmas along with a costume contest, trivia and a chance to eat real bugs like Oogie Boogie.
Pecan Pickin' Month, all month
Raleigh's Historic Oak View County Park pecan's crop varies every year but until the end of the month, people can come and pick pecans for free.
Grown Up Game Night, Friday
Raleigh's North Carolina Museum of History is throwing a grown up game night including life-size games, retro candy bar and a screening of Disney's Toy Story.
Clayton Harvest Festival, all weekend
Head to Horne Square in Clayton this weekend for midway carnival rides, games, bbq contest, Latin American festival, car show and more.
Veteran Owned Business Festival, Saturday
Support local veteran owned businesses in Fuquay-Varina this weekend. There will be live music, raffle, games and more. All proceeds benefit Military Missions in Action.
Durham 150 Closing Ceremony, Saturday
The yearlong celebration of Durham's 150 years comes to an end this weekend. Closing ceremonies will take place at DPAC and include remarks from the mayor and a recounting of pivotal moments throughout the city's history.
City Market at The Museum, Saturday
Farmers' and crafters' market in the heart of downtown Fayetteville with locally grown vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey for sale.
Fairytale Ball, Saturday
Check out a candy buffet, create a tiara and meet princesses at this one-of-a-kind event in Raleigh.
Pleasant Valley Promenade Block Party, Saturday
Enjoy a DJ, crafts, inflatables, food trucks, prizes and other family-friendly activities in Raleigh.
Inflatables Day at the Park, Saturday
Head to Durham Central Park for a day of inflatables, music, food trucks, and raffles. Proceeds go to the relocation and transition of the Northgate Carousel.
Kidtopia 2019, Saturday
Check out Fayetteville's kid Utopia at Crown Expo Center this weekend. There will be bounce houses, face painting, crafts, and interactions with superheroes, costumed characters, and local heroes like police and firefighters. Children 2 and younger get in free.
Fall Arts Fair, Saturday
This free outdoor fair in Raleigh's Fred Fletcher Park will highlight local potters, painters, bookmakers, and other artists.
NC Whirligig Festival, Saturday and Sunday
Give this family-friendly festival in Wilson a whirl this weekend. The two-day art festival will showcase 20-50 feet whirligigs and Wilson heritage.
Festival of Fabulous Mums, Sunday
Sarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham will feature dazzling displays of chrysanthemums grown by the Central Carolina Chrysanthemum Society. See a tour of the display and learn about gardening with mums at this free event for all ages.
Durham Central Park Food Truck Rodeo, Sunday
The Triangle's most popular food trucks will gather in Durham Central Park. Dogs are welcome on regular leashes and the rodeo is rain or shine.
Pay What You Can Day at Kidzu Children's Museum, Sunday
The first Sunday of every month at this Chapel Hill favorite this Pay What You Can Admission Day. It's meant to make Kidzu more accessible regardless of ability to pay. Kidzu is an 8,500 square foot multi-sensory, play-centered space that inspires creativity for kids.
Community Day at Museum of Life + Science, Sunday
This 84-acre Durham staple offers free admission to Durham residents on select days! The space has a butterfly room and over 60 species of live animals. Bring your ID to prove residency in Durham County.