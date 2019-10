Bull Moon Rising, food truck rodeo: Things to do this weekend in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville

Bull Moon Rising coming to Durham from Oct. 31- Nov. 3.

Celebrate the first weekend of November with some leftover Halloween events, a giant, once-in-a-lifetime moon installation in Durham and many more cool things to check out in our area., all weekendA mesmerizing and once-in-a-lifetime replica of the moon can be seen instarting on Friday (A planned opening on Halloween was delayed because of high-wind concerns). Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and Durham's 150th anniversary by taking in the free moon installation by U.K. artist Luke Jerram., FridayHead to the museum infor folklore, music, crafts, day of the dead bread, hot chocolate and traditional dress., all monthThrough November, The Transportation and Local History Museum inwill feature a free special exhibit highlighting World War II vets from Cumberland County., FridayJoin local firefighters into raise money for firefighter families fighting cancer. Have post-Halloween blues? Marbles IMAX inwill be showing The Nightmare Before Christmas along with a costume contest, trivia and a chance to eat real bugs like Oogie Boogie., all monthHistoric Oak View County Park pecan's crop varies every year but until the end of the month, people can come and pick pecans for free., FridayNorth Carolina Museum of History is throwing a grown up game night including life-size games, retro candy bar and a screening of Disney's Toy Story., all weekendHead to Horne Square inthis weekend for midway carnival rides, games, bbq contest, Latin American festival, car show and more., SaturdaySupport local veteran owned businesses inthis weekend. There will be live music, raffle, games and more. All proceeds benefit Military Missions in Action.SaturdayThe yearlong celebration of150 years comes to an end this weekend. Closing ceremonies will take place at DPAC and include remarks from the mayor and a recounting of pivotal moments throughout the city's history., SaturdayFarmers' and crafters' market in the heart of downtownwith locally grown vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey for sale., SaturdayCheck out a candy buffet, create a tiara and meet princesses at this one-of-a-kind event in, SaturdayEnjoy a DJ, crafts, inflatables, food trucks, prizes and other family-friendly activities in, SaturdayHead tofor a day of inflatables, music, food trucks, and raffles. Proceeds go to the relocation and transition of the Northgate Carousel., SaturdayCheck outkid Utopia at Crown Expo Center this weekend. There will be bounce houses, face painting, crafts, and interactions with superheroes, costumed characters, and local heroes like police and firefighters. Children 2 and younger get in free., SaturdayThis free outdoor fair inFred Fletcher Park will highlight local potters, painters, bookmakers, and other artists., Saturday and SundayGive this family-friendly festival ina whirl this weekend. The two-day art festival will showcase 20-50 feet whirligigs and Wilson heritage., SundaySarah P. Duke Gardens in Durham will feature dazzling displays of chrysanthemums grown by the Central Carolina Chrysanthemum Society. See a tour of the display and learn about gardening with mums at this free event for all ages., SundayThe Triangle's most popular food trucks will gather in. Dogs are welcome on regular leashes and the rodeo is rain or shine., SundayThe first Sunday of every month at thisfavorite this Pay What You Can Admission Day. It's meant to make Kidzu more accessible regardless of ability to pay. Kidzu is an 8,500 square foot multi-sensory, play-centered space that inspires creativity for kids., SundayThis 84-acre Durham staple offers free admission toresidents on select days! The space has a butterfly room and over 60 species of live animals. Bring your ID to prove residency in Durham County.