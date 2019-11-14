events

Moonlight in the Garden, dog-friendly 5K: Things to do this weekend in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville

By Emily Padula
Moonlight in the Garden, Friday and Saturday
See the JC Raulston Arboretum illuminated by thousands of lights. There will also be food trucks, live music, marshmallows and fire pits.

Vintage Market Days Home for the Holidays, all weekend
Head to the Jim Graham Building at the NC State Fairgrounds for a vintage holiday market featuring jewelry, architectural salvage, re-purposed finds and live music.

Eve Carson 5K Memorial Run, Saturday
Honor the memory of Eve Carson in Chapel Hill during the 12th annual run named after her.

Vintage Christmas Bazaar, Friday and Saturday
Don't miss this "sale of all sales" on Christmas and fall decorations at the Sandford House in Fayetteville.

Nature Play Day, Saturday
Prairie Ridge Ecostation in Raleigh will host a drop in event and will include fort-building, puppets, costumes, bubbles, paint and more. Come dressed for the weather!

Holly Springs Book Fair, Saturday
The Holly Springs Cultural Center will host a book festival with local authors from every genre. Meet and chat with authors and shop for holiday gifts!

Carriage Tours of Olde Fayetteville, Saturday
45-minute tours of Olde Fayetteville are now available on certain weekends in the Cool Spring District. The horse and carriage tour will cover Colonial, Revolutionary War Civil War history.

Iron Pour, Saturday
The annual Iron Pour will be held at Durham Central Park where 3,000 pounds of molten, 2,900 degree iron will be poured into molds created by members of the community.

Holiday Craft Fair, Saturday
The Cary Senior Center Holiday Craft Fair will feature unique gifts made by friends and neighbors over age 50.

Santa Paws 5K, Sunday
Support the SPCA of Wake County in this dog-friendly race in Raleigh! All proceeds go directly to benefiting homeless pets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighdurhamfayettevillewake countycumberland countydurham countyfoodiefestivalholiday shoppingfallholidaymusiceventsshopping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary later this month
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
See JC Raulston Arboretum after dark at Moonlight in the Garden
WEEKEND EVENTS: Giant moon display in Durham & food truck rodeo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One dead in armed robbery at Johnston County gas station
Water main break closes Duke Street in Durham
Johnston County teen barely escapes double-fatal DWI wreck
Lara Trump, Charlie Kirk speech draws protests at NC State
Crash involving oil tanker closes lanes on I-40 East
Woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in Durham
Judge rules Confederate statue in Pittsboro can come down
Show More
2019 CMA Award winners: See who took home a trophy
3 Fayetteville Army veterans create craft beer for veterans
NC investigating STAYUMBL driver's 50 insurance claims over 17 years
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Wilson
DMV, TSA urge driver's license holders to obtain 'REAL ID'
More TOP STORIES News