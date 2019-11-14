Moonlight in the Garden, dog-friendly 5K: Things to do this weekend in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville

Moonlight in the Garden, Friday and Saturday
See the JC Raulston Arboretum illuminated by thousands of lights. There will also be food trucks, live music, marshmallows and fire pits.
Vintage Market Days Home for the Holidays, all weekend
Head to the Jim Graham Building at the NC State Fairgrounds for a vintage holiday market featuring jewelry, architectural salvage, re-purposed finds and live music.
Eve Carson 5K Memorial Run, Saturday
Honor the memory of Eve Carson in Chapel Hill during the 12th annual run named after her.
Vintage Christmas Bazaar, Friday and Saturday
Don't miss this "sale of all sales" on Christmas and fall decorations at the Sandford House in Fayetteville.
Nature Play Day, Saturday
Prairie Ridge Ecostation in Raleigh will host a drop in event and will include fort-building, puppets, costumes, bubbles, paint and more. Come dressed for the weather!
Holly Springs Book Fair, Saturday
The Holly Springs Cultural Center will host a book festival with local authors from every genre. Meet and chat with authors and shop for holiday gifts!
Carriage Tours of Olde Fayetteville, Saturday
45-minute tours of Olde Fayetteville are now available on certain weekends in the Cool Spring District. The horse and carriage tour will cover Colonial, Revolutionary War Civil War history.
Iron Pour, Saturday
The annual Iron Pour will be held at Durham Central Park where 3,000 pounds of molten, 2,900 degree iron will be poured into molds created by members of the community.
Holiday Craft Fair, Saturday
The Cary Senior Center Holiday Craft Fair will feature unique gifts made by friends and neighbors over age 50.
Santa Paws 5K, Sunday
Support the SPCA of Wake County in this dog-friendly race in Raleigh! All proceeds go directly to benefiting homeless pets.
