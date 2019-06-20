PickleFest, pop up market and film festival, things to do this weekend in the Triangle and Fayetteville

Movies by Moonlight, Friday
Head to Koka Booth Amphitheater in Cary with the kids to watch Spider Man into the Spider-Verse. Feel free to bring a blanket, chair and picnic. A portion of sales go to WakeMed Children's Hospital. $5 but children 12 and under are free.
Beyond: The Film Festival, Thursday-Sunday
The multi-day festival in downtown Cary features a "HEROES" theme and will have screenplay and short film competitions. There will also be a smartphone film making workshop. On Saturday morning, wear your pajamas for a double feature of cartoons with cereal!
Pop Up Night Market, Friday
This indoor and outdoor market Pine State Coffee near the Oakwood neighborhood of Raleigh with have food trucks, coffee, craft beer and wine. There will be live music as well.
Make Music Durham, Friday
This day-long, free, "do it yourself" celebration of music making will take place in various locations all over Durham, including CCB Plaza.
Toy Show Live, Saturday & Sunday
For toy lovers of all ages - this event will have character meet and greets, toy merchants, play zones and exhibits throughout the Raleigh Convention Center.
Miss North Carolina Show Us Your Shoes Parade, Saturday
Head to Fayetteville Street in Downtown Raleigh to watch the parade. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of Miss North Carolina.
3 Mile History Hike, Saturday
Carvers Creek State Park in Spring Lake will have a three-mile hike that explores the parks silos, pavilion and historical farm buildings not yet open to the public. The hike is free - just bring water, a camera and walking shoes.
City Market at The Museum, Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Farmers' and crafters' market in the heart of Downtown Fayetteville with locally grown vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey for sale.
Caribbean-American Heritage Festival, Saturday
Celebrate Caribbean culture with authentic food, cultural performances, and live reggae, soca, afrobeat and salsa artists. Bring lawn chairs and flags to Festival Park in Fayetteville.
Rock the Park, Saturday
The movies series in Durham Central Park will have a showing of Peanuts. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. The event is free!
Black Farmers Market Juneteenth Edition, Sunday
Support black farmers at The Tower of Mutual Plaza in Durham with music, speakers and opportunities to connect with groups working to sustain black farmers and land.
Durham Refugee Day Celebration, Sunday
Celebrates the contributions and cultures of the refugee and immigrant communities. The family-friendly event at Durham Central Park will feature live music, activities for children and food vendors from around the world.
PickleFest Durham, Sunday
Head to The Rickhouse for a showcase of NC made pickle products including locally crafted kombucha, kimchi as well as pickle-flavored beers and a Bloody Mary bar. The proceeds benefit Durham Central Park.
Stedman Fireworks Festival, Sunday
This family friendly evening under the stars is one of the largest community events of the year. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to the campus of Stedman PH Church and enjoy music, food vendors, inflatables and a professionally-orchestrated fireworks show.
