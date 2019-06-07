Restaurant week, pimento cheese fest and food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend in the Triangle and Fayetteville

Bands, Bites and Boats at Bond Park, Friday
The Bond Park Boathouse will host musicians, food trucks and after hours boat rentals. Watch the sun set floating on Bond Lake listening to music and trying some great food. If you don't want to go out on the water, you can bring a chair, stay on land and enjoy.
Fridays on the Front Porch
The popular end-of-week celebration at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill will feature live music and food trucks.
Father and Daughter Ball, Friday
Dads are invited to accompany their daughters for an evening of dancing and hors d'oeuvres at the Iron Mike Conference Center on Fort Bragg. There is no age limit and the event is open to everyone for a cost. Jackets are required.
Cats at DPAC, Friday-Sunday
The beloved Broadway musical comes to DPAC. Hear the iconic show tune "Memory" while experiencing new sound design and choreography.
Triangle Restaurant Week, Friday-Sunday
All week participating Triangle restaurants in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, Durham, Cary, Apex, Morrisville, Pittsboro and Wake Forest are offering special three-course lunch and dinner menu options at fixed pricing. Check out the restaurants participating here. No reservations or passes are required to try the special menus.
The Princess Bride at NCMA, Friday
After a vote for an Instagram Battle of the Rom Coms, people have chosen The Princess Bride to be shown at the North Carolina Museum of Art Big Screen Movie Magic Under the Stars. Bring a blanket or chair. Event is free for members and children 6 and under. $7 for nonmembers.
Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition, Friday
Audience members at The Carolina Theatre will be randomly selected to become a member of celebrities' on stage "families." Grocery Store Joe from The Bachelor and Tony-nominated actress Cathy Rigby will serve as team captains and Last Comic Standing Alonzo Bodden will host.
Juneteenth at Historic Stagville, Saturday
Celebrate emancipation at Historic Stagville. Nearly 1,000 people were freed at Stagville at the end of the Civil War. Explore stories of the struggle for freedom and learn about the culture of Stagville families through generations. The event is free.
4th Annual Raleigh's International Food Festival, Saturday
Head to City Plaza to celebrate Raleigh's diverse community with food from all around the world. There will also be dance performances and bands. Last year more than 17,000 attended.
Southern Fried Poetry Slam, Wed-Saturday
This annual performing arts festival will celebrate the spoken word, poetry and community outreach. Writers, orators and artists will compete against over 200 poets in Fayetteville in one of the largest tournaments in the world. ABC11 is a sponsor.
Movies with Goats, Friday and Saturday
Head to Spring Haven Farm in Chapel Hill to watch a movie while taking turns to hold baby goats! Friday is date night and BYOB while Saturday is family night. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. You can bring outside food as long as you don't feed the goats.
Pimento Cheese Festival, Saturday
Food trucks will line Academy Street in Cary to serve new dishes featuring the southern delicacy of pimento cheese. There will also be live music, drinks from local breweries and a pimento cheese sculpting contest.
Miss NC Takes Over Crabtree Valley Mall, Saturday
Meet Miss North Carolina and the candidates for Miss NC 2019 this weekend at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh. There will be autograph sessions, free makeup tutorials, styling sessions and a Miss NC museum. ABC11 is a sponsor.
Festival of Life, Saturday and Sunday
Enrich your mind, body and soul with handmade soaps, vegan options or a tarot reading. Over 40 vendors will be at the Durham Armory. They will also be collecting canned food for the Durham Rescue Mission - every donated can will get you a raffle ticket.
Day of Guatemala in Raleigh 2019, Saturday
Join in on the second anniversary of Guatemala Day in Raleigh. Try Guatemalan food, play games and listen to live Marimba.
Outdoor Movie on the Green, Saturday
Bring the kids to Southern Village in Chapel Hill for a viewing of The Wizard of Oz to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the film. Feel free to bring a blanket, chairs and coolers - just no glass!
Blues-n-Brews Festival, Saturday
The Cape Fear Regional Theatre in Fayetteville will present the 17th annual festival. The one day festival will feature over 100 beers from more than 20 breweries. There will be live blues, local food vendors and games.
Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo, Sunday
A half mile of over 50 food trucks from across North Carolina will be set up over 11 city blocks. The event is free to attend - you just pay for what you eat. Dogs are asked to stay at home for safety.
