NC State Fair, Oktoberfest: Things to do this weekend in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville

NC State Fair, all weekend
The NC State Fair kicks off Thursday but continues through the weekend in Raleigh. Check out a list of the new foods this year.
Triangle Oktoberfest, Friday and Saturday
The authentic German festival is the largest in central NC. There will be traditional Bavarian food, German beers and family fun at Koka Booth Amphitheater in Cary.
Dracula at Theatre in the Park, Friday, Saturday
Ira David Wood IV will star as the world's most famous vampire. The show is adapted and directed by Ira David Wood III.
Leslie Odom, Jr., Friday and Saturday
The star from Broadway's Hamilton will join the NC Symphony at Duke Energy Center with a selection of Broadway and jazz hits.
Aladdin at DPAC, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Discover 'a whole new world' on stage with Disney's Aladdin at DPAC. Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
Fort Bragg Fall Carnival
Enjoy carnival rides, midway games, live entertainment and food!
Falling for Local, Saturday
This fall festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh will celebrate all things local with vendors, hay rides, music, food, local beer and more.
Pumpkin Patch Express, Saturday and Sunday
Head to Durham's Museum of Life and Science to board a train to museum's pumpkin patch. Pick up the perfect pumpkin then enjoy crafts and carnival games before returning to the station. There's also a hay maze and corn crib. $15 per person and not included with museum admission.
Carriage Tours of Olde Fayetteville, Saturday
Hop in a horse-drawn carriage for a tour of historic downtown Fayetteville.
World Beer Festival, Saturday
Head to Durham Bulls Athletic Park to sample beers and ciders.
Fayetteville ComicCon, Saturday and Sunday
Celebrate all forms of fandom at the Crown Expo Center. There will be special guests from the world of comics and pop culture along with panels and trivia contests.
Historic Hauntings and Hayrides, Saturday and Sunday
Cross Creek Cemetery in Fayetteville will have spooky walking tours led by local historians.
Trick-or-Eat Food Truck Rodeo, Sunday
Head to Main Street in Garner to check out 15 food trucks, three local NC craft breweries, artisan vendors, crafts and live music.
