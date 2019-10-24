Wine festival, Halloween: Things to do this weekend in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville

All-American Jazz Festival, Friday
Festival Park in Fayetteville will host the All-American Jazz Festival - the first night is beach and shag music.
NC State Fair
The NC State Fair ends this weekend in Raleigh. Check out the new foods this year.
Bootanical Family Festival, Friday
Celebrate fall with hands-on nature activities at the North Carolina Botanical Garden. Come dressed in our favorite plant or animal costume.
Pumpkin Flotilla, Friday
Bring carved pumpkins to Bond Park in Cary to set them sail at twilight across the lake.
Pumpkin Carving with Goats!, Friday Saturday and Sunday
Spring Haven Farm in Chapel Hill offers a day of fall fun. Come and meet a donkey, pig and horses while carving pumpkins with the farm's goats.
Monster Mash Halloween Bash, Friday
Check out Kidzu Children's Museum in Chapel Hill to compete in a costume contest, pumpkin carving contest, face painting and dancing. Costumes are not required but encouraged!
Zombie Walk & Prom, Friday
The 10th annual zombie walk will happen in downtown Fayetteville on Maiden Lane. There will be live music, costume contests and face painting.
Halloween in the Boo-tanical Garden, Friday
The Cape Fear Botanical Garden will feature trick-or-treating in the garden, hayrides and lawn games.
Haunted Mordecai Festival, Saturday
Historic Mordecai Park is thought to be the most haunted place in Raleigh. There will be food, crafts, games, and music on the lawn. A paranormal group will be on site to reveal findings from the Mordecai House.
Barktoberfest, Saturday
Head to Durham Central Park for a fun afternoon with your dogs!
Fall FunFest, Saturday
Head to Main Street in Rolesville for art, crafts, live music, food trucks and a kid's costume contest.
Orange County Feargrounds, Friday and Saturday
This is the third year of the haunted house in Efland and the first year it has a haunted hayride.
Cary's Great Pumpkin Carve, Saturday
Stop by the pumpkin patch to find a pumpkin and carve it at a station. 'It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown!' will be show too!
Eno River Run, Saturday
Enjoy the 6 or 11-mile adventure along the river at Eno River State Park in Durham. The course will have a signal track trail, river crossing on foot and a short section of bouldering along rocks near the river.
Movies at Dix Park - Halloween Double Feature, Saturday
The Addams Family (family-friendly feature) and Scream (adult feature) will be shown in Dix Park. There will also be food trucks open at the park.
Aladdin at DPAC, Friday and Saturday
Discover 'a whole new world' on stage with Disney's Aladdin at DPAC for its last weekend. Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
Pumpkin Patch Express, Saturday and Sunday
Head to Durham's Museum of Life and Science to board a train to museum's pumpkin patch. Pick up the perfect pumpkin then enjoy crafts and carnival games before returning to the station. There's also a hay maze and corn crib. $15 per person and not included with museum admission.
Hollyfest, Saturday
Join us at this annual, family-friendly event as we celebrate Holly Springs and all the people, places and services that our community has to offer. Featuring local artists, businesses, food vendors, children's activities, and local entertainment; this free event is a Holly Springs tradition.
North Carolina Wine Festival, Saturday
Sample all types of wine while trying delicious food and hearing great music at Coastal Credit Union Midtown Park at North Hills.
Raleigh Roaring Lawn Party, Saturday
Roaring Raleigh Lawn Party in Moore Square will bring people together from all over the triangle through music and dance.
Wake Forest Food Truck Rodeo, Sunday
The rain or shine food truck rodeo will have a variety of vendors, face painting, bouncy house, photo booth, road chalk, and bubbles.
Trick or Treat on Salem Street, Sunday
Downtown Apex will close Salem Street for trick-or-treating. Dress in costume!
