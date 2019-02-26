COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Weekly pup-date: Puppies available now at Raleigh animal shelters

Photo: Beenabug44/ Pixabay

By Hoodline
Interested in adopting a pet or just looking at some cute puppies? Good news! There are currently 140 puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Raleigh.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Adopt-a-Pet, North America's largest non-profit pet adoption site, to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

---

Meatball, Labrador Retriever Mix
Photo: Adopt-a-Pet

Meatball is a boy Labrador Retriever Mix currently living at Two Paws Up NC Shelter Rescue in Raleigh, NC. He's a big boy; when full grown he'll weigh between 61-100 lbs! He's neutered, he's up to date with his shots, and he'll get along with your cats, dogs, or kids.

Notes from Meatball's caretakers:

"Meatball is a big ole goofy hunk of love. This handsome 14 week old puppy is a whopping 25lbs. He's a super smart boy who is working on learning sit, stay and potty outside. He's doing very well with his training and has almost mastered walking on a leash. He sleeps in his crate at night and does very well in it (after some initial protest of course). He does very well with other dogs and loves to play play play. Squeaky toys and tennis balls are his favorite. Are you looking for a fun pup to call your best bud?! Meatball may be the perfect fit for you."

Read more about Meatball and how to adopt at Adopt-a-Pet.

Boy and Girl, German Shepherd Dog/Akita Mix



Photo: Adopt-a-Pet

Boy and Girl are best friends and siblings currently living at Cause for Pause of NC in Raleigh, NC. They're German Shepherd Dog/Akita mixes and they will be between 60 and 100 pounds fully grown. All of their shots are up to date.

Notes from Boy and Girl's caretakers:

"Meet Boy and Girl (you'll only get if you watched Bird Box!). They spent their first 3 months living under a church so people are a bit scary. They are figuring it out, but it's going to take time and patience to get them 100% comfortable. We were told that mom is only about 40 pounds, we suspect they will be larger and the breed is a total guess but thinking shepherd / akita mix. They can only go to a home with another dog as they are learning to trust people through the other dogs and someone is going to need to have time to work with them."

Read more about Boy and Girl and how to adopt at Adopt-a-Pet.

John Lennon, Pointer/Hound Mix



Photo: Adopt-a-Pet

John Lennon is a boy Pointer/Hound Mix currently living at Rescue Ur Forever Friend in Garner, NC. When fully grown he should weigh between 26 and 60 pounds. He's neutered and has all his shots. He's good with other dogs, cats, and children.

Read more about John Lennon and how to adopt at Adopt-a-Pet.

Yolanda, Labrador Terrier/American Staffordshire Terrier Mix



Photo: Adopt-a-Pet

Yolanda is a girl Labrador Retriever/American Staffordshire Terrier Mix currently living at Farm Friends Rescue in Pittsboro, NC.

Notes from Yolanda's caretakers:

"She is ready and eager to explore the world, being so young she does a bunny hop everywhere. She is sweet and wants to give lots of hugs and kisses as she misses her 8 siblings and mom. She is curious as all puppies are and learning about the world-new smells, noises and experiences. She is on hard food and eats/drinks well. She has gorgeous markings on her paws, white lightning bolt on her head and a tip of white on her tail. She snuggles right up and sleeps well if she is with you. Learning to play with tennis balls, chasing our dog around, playing tug of war and chewing on bones. My kids adore her as she gives great snuggles and kisses."

Read more about Yolanda and how to adopt at Adopt-a-Pet.

Boone Bear, Retriever/Border Collie Mix



Photo: Adopt-a-Pet

Boone Bear is a boy Retriever/ Border Collie Mix currently living at Second Chance Pet Adoptions in Raleigh, NC. He will be 26 to 60 lbs when fully grown. He's house trained, up to date on his shots, and good with cats and dogs though he struggles with kids.

Notes from caretaker:

"Hello, my name is Boone Bear! My foster family says I am probably a Border Collie/Lab or Retriever mix with more of a lab/retriever personality. Everyone says I am an adorable and gentle little pup, with just the right combination of playfulness and cuddles. I love to be near my people and follow my foster mom. She says I'm a great cuddle buddy, a very good listener and especially well behaved for only being 6 months old. I'm a little bit timid around new noises and new people, but it doesn't take long for me to show my true personality. I am crate trained and potty trained, although I don't yet use my voice when I need to go out. After all, everyone can see me at the door when I need to go out, can't they?"

Read more about Boone Bear and how to adopt at Adopt-a-Pet.
