Wellness and clean eating tasting event to be held Feb. 9 in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --The Wellthy Women Network is hosting a clean eating and wellness event.
The Wellthy Women Happy Hour will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Launch Chapel Hill from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The inaugural event will feature clean eating cooking demonstrations and healthy catering from B Good, along with a panel discussion from health coaches and fitness demonstrations from Peloton and Gymguyz.
"It's all about inspiring women to eat better and be more healthy," explained event organizer Kimberly Hames. "My intention and goal is to have other people want to eat clean as well as to gain exposure to these delicious foods and see how good they are and how good they are for you. It's a tasting event, so, we're inviting people out to literally sample some delicious foods and learn all about nutrition and health.. inspiring people to eat clean in 2019!"
ABC11's Amber Rupinta will emcee the event.
WHAT: Wellthy Women Happy Hour
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE: Launch Accelerator Space: 306 W. Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516