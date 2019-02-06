COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Wellness and clean eating tasting event to be held Feb. 9 in Chapel Hill

EMBED </>More Videos

The Wellthy Women Network is hosting a clean eating and wellness event.

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Wellthy Women Network is hosting a clean eating and wellness event.

The Wellthy Women Happy Hour will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Launch Chapel Hill from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The inaugural event will feature clean eating cooking demonstrations and healthy catering from B Good, along with a panel discussion from health coaches and fitness demonstrations from Peloton and Gymguyz.

"It's all about inspiring women to eat better and be more healthy," explained event organizer Kimberly Hames. "My intention and goal is to have other people want to eat clean as well as to gain exposure to these delicious foods and see how good they are and how good they are for you. It's a tasting event, so, we're inviting people out to literally sample some delicious foods and learn all about nutrition and health.. inspiring people to eat clean in 2019!"

ABC11's Amber Rupinta will emcee the event.

WHAT: Wellthy Women Happy Hour

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

WHERE: Launch Accelerator Space: 306 W. Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsstaying healthycommunityeventsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Donations needed for upcoming Prom Shoppe
East Wake Academy student spends 10th birthday helping others
Tickets prices for NC State Fair are going up in 2019
Durham community outreach group meets U.S. Surgeon General
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Wake County family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
'Joke was on me:' Mom says Raleigh officers aimed guns at son with autism
Durham dad explains why son took knee during pledge at council meeting
State AG investigates more than 50 complaints against Apex dog trainer
Former WTVD anchor seeks law change after hip-replacement nightmare
Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke
North Carolina governor talks climate change on Capitol Hill
1 arrested, 1 at-large following police chase in Wake County
Show More
UNC System announces interim chancellor to replace Carol Folt
WATCH: Pollen floats off Cary bush in February
Marie Kondo tidying up: Why now could be the time to shop at thrift stores
Donations needed for upcoming Prom Shoppe
Here are some keto-friendly foods, besides butter and bacon
More News