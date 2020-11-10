Wendell girl launches successful earring business during pandemic

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mady Bowman is a student by day and an entrepreneur by night.
Like most kids, the 12-year-old found herself looking for safe things to do at home during the pandemic. She was bored and wanted to make money.
"At first when I was thinking about it I was just like, 'I'll make a couple of dollars and then I'll be done.' But it got big," Mady said.
Handmaking earrings, Mady created Mady's Bling Shop. The earrings have different designs and messages and some are even custom-made. She's also created pieces to give back to the Pretty in Pink Foundation and the Red Barn Dog Rescue.
"I just like to help people and I thought I could do it with my business and see how it goes," Mady said.
Mady's sold hundreds of pairs of earrings on her social media pages and at local markets. Now she's balancing school and her growing business.
"I have to figure out how to get my homework done in time to be able to make the earrings," she said.
But she says she won't get discouraged and she hopes other young entrepreneurs will follow their dreams too.
"Just keep going because it's worth it in the end. Don't give up," Mady said.
Right now, Mady is exclusively selling earrings but she recently purchased materials to start making necklaces and other accessories. If you'd like to check out Mady's Bling Shop, visit her Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/madysblingshop/ or her Facebook page.
