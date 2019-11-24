WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many members of the community came together on Saturday to help the Wake Forest Police Department feed citizens by dropping off frozen turkeys for their 13th annual Turkey Drive.
If you couldn't make it to the drop off this morning, you can also donate by sending the department a check or donating online at the town of Wake Forest website.
The extra monetary donations will be used to purchase additional turkeys.
Town officials ask that checks be written to the Wake Forest Police Department.
Families in need will receive those Turkeys on Monday.
Wake Forest police teams with community for annual Turkey Drive
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News