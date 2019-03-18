Durham 150

What is Durham 150?

We're 150 years old, y'all! Durham 150 is a yearlong celebration, marking the official commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the City of Durham's incorporation. The celebration will recognize Durham's past, present and future with a year of events, activities, and community engagements to celebrate Durham's rich history and highly promising future.

Durham is diverse, inclusive, and colorful - a city rich on history and a city on the move. To celebrate Durham's 150th anniversary is to rightfully honor the changemakers who shaped Durham's unique sense of place. It's to rightfully tout Durham's position for the future. It is a chance to mobilize partners, rally proud Durhamites, and invite the world to experience all that we know the Bull City offers. The yearlong celebration will focus on four themes or pillars of our community: history and education, innovation and entrepreneurship, social equity and robust democracy, as well as art and leisure.

The four themes, mission and vision of Durham 150 will be on full display during the Opening and Closing Celebrations. The Opening Celebration will be held at the American Tobacco Campus on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The Closing Celebration will be at the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) on Saturday, November 2, 2019. There will be 150+ community events related to the sesquicentennial held throughout the year. Visit www.Durham150.org to find a calendar of events. Durham 150 year is supported by the City of Durham, Discover Durham, Museum of Durham History and the generous contributions of Durham residents, businesses and organizations.
