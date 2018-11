The City of Raleigh Christmas tree lighting, put on by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, will take place this Friday at 6 p.m. in front of the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.ABC11's Amber Rupinta will emcee the event.Raleigh Mayor Nancy MacFarlane will light the tree around 6:15 p.m.The Downtown Raleigh Alliance encourages residents to check out all of the local shops after the ceremony.