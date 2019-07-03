What you need to know: Raleigh's 4th of July fireworks

NOTE: ABC11 will stream the fireworks live on air and here on ABC11.com.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Want to attend Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks?Remember, the celebration is no longer on Fayetteville Street downtown.The fireworks will be launched from the North Carolina State University property along Trinity Road, which is adjacent to PNC Arena, Carter-Finley Stadium, and the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.There will be no public access to the arena, stadium, or fairgrounds facilities, but there will be restroom amenities at each location.Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics as there will be no food or beverage sales on the premises.Free parking to view the fireworks will be available within PNC Arena lots, Carter-Finley Stadium lots and North Carolina State Fairgrounds Bunn Field lots along Trinity Rd.There will also be a pedestrian viewing area set up in front of PNC Arena.Gates open at 6 p.m.Fireworks will be launched at 9:32 p.m.