Widow's Son Lodge #4 hosts breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Poet and author Chenae Erkerd speaks at breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (video credit: Mathias Bishop)

Widow's Son Lodge #4, located in Raleigh, hosted Monday its 7th Annual Community Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Speakers included activist and advocate Kahran Myers, poet and author Chenae Erkerd, public speaker, songwriter and spoken word performer Dasan Ahanu, Raleigh City Council Member Nicole Stewart and Rev. Erica Williams.

More coverage of events celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. can be found here.
