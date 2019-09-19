'Christmas' or 'Holiday'? Wilson putting 'Christmas' back in holiday parade name

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? The now-annual debate has caused controversy in Wilson and now Christmas is back in the name.The name was previously changed from the "Historic Downtown Wilson Christmas Parade" to the "Historic Downtown Wilson Holiday Parade." The Wilson Downtown Development Corp., which runs the parade, said Thursday afternoon that it is changing the name back after receiving backlash.Dean Etheridge, a Wilson business owner is one of those who wasn't happy about dropping Christmas from the name."I'm still upset. I really am," Etheridge said. "We've always had the Christmas parade in Wilson. To me, they're just taking another thing away from Christ."Mayor C. Bruce Rose posted an open letter on Facebook defending keeping "Christmas" in the name.A spokeswoman for Wilson Downtown Development Corp. said in an email that the board was considering the Mayor's request. On Thursday afternoon, WDDC Board President Lynne Medlin announced that after considering the mayor's request, the majority of the WDDC Executive Committee agreed to revert to Historic Downtown Wilson Christmas Parade as the official name of the event.You can read Mayor Rose's letter below:Others said using holiday instead of Christmas in the name is more inclusive."Change the name, maybe it will bring a lot more people that aren't Christian, or are believing in other religions, bring them together, you know what I'm saying?" said Matt Jones, a Wilson resident.Mosie Speight, another Wilson resident said either way, it's not a big deal."I'm not offended in any way because it doesn't change my Christianity at all, what's in my heart, what my belief is," Speight said. "We just follow along with what's been changed. But at the same time, you still have your rights to your beliefs, what you feel, what you don't like so it'll benefit everybody."The parade goes down Nash Street, from Whitehead Avenue to Douglas Street.It is scheduled for November 23.