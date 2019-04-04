abc11 together

Women's Health Awareness Day to take place at NCCU

By Elizabeth Harris
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Women often put their health on the back burner to take care their children or families.

But this Saturday, if you're a woman, you can change all of that by attending Women's Health Awareness Day at North Carolina Central University.

The event will offer health awareness, education, information, resources, and on-site health screenings free of charge for women.

