Wrightsville Beach lifting restrictions on beach activities, short-term rentals

Wednesday at 5 p.m., Wrightsville Beach will lift restrictions on beach activities, open six parking lots, and allow short-term rentals with no restrictions.
As of Wednesday, beaches at Wrightsville Beach Beaches are now open for activities like sunbathing, fishing and games. Restrooms will be open at beach accesses 2, 3, 4, 8, 29 and 36. Dogs and alcohol will not be allowed.
All public on-street parking spaces are closed to the public. Public parks will remain closed, except for walk-in tennis courts.
Emerald Isle has opened short-term rentals and public parking lots. Water access is available to anyone wanting to swim, surf, kite, kayak, fish, or boat. Visitors are also allowed to walk, jog and sit on the beach.
Everybody is asked to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings and limit gatherings to groups of 10 or less. More info here.
Atlantic Beach reopened short term rentals and is allowing recreational access to beaches.
The town will continue to restrict activity to groups of 10 or less and encourage social distancing measures.
The AB Town Park complex--including the splash pad, mini-golf course & skate park--remains closed. It is scheduled to reopen when North Carolina enters Phase 2 of the reopening plan. More info here.
Kure Beach reopened to normal activities on May 8 and they began allowing short term rentals May 15.
Social distancing and groups of fewer than 10 people is required of anyone visiting the beach.More info here.
Topsail Beach reopened public parking and is allowing short term rentals.
Town Park public restrooms will remain closed for now. This will be re-evaluated when North Carolina enters Phase 2 of its reopening plan.
Social distancing will be required in all public settings, including at local businesses and on the beaches.
May and June dates for "Music in the Park" have been cancelled. A decision on July's Music in the Park will be made at a later date. More info here.
Carolina Beach lifted COVID-19 related restrictions in accordance with Phase 1 requirements.
This includes restrictions on short-term rentals, public parking and beach activities, but it does not include restrictions on restaurants, bars or salons. More info here.
Holden Beach rescinded restrictions on short term rentals, public parking and beach access.
Public restrooms, town buildings and town-owned recreation areas remain closed.
Social distancing will be required in all public areas and gathers are to be limited to 10 or fewer people. More info here.