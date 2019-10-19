WTVD Minority Advisory Committee student workshop

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Student journalists from local universities had the chance to gain some career advice Saturday from, reporters and anchors with ABC11.The WTVD Minority Advisory Committee presented on Turbulent Times in America: The Role of Journalists in a Time of Change at the Friday Center in Chapel Hill, NC.The presentation offered an opportunity for students to go one one one with anchors to help them network to find jobs in the journalism industry.ABC11 anchor Joel Brown discussed his career path and insights as a journalist.He was also joined by other members of the ABC11 news team -- including Gloria Rodriguez, Jonah Kaplan and Steve Daniels -- for a panel discussion.Students also had the chance to have their resumes reviewed to help them land their first jobs or internships in a newsroom.