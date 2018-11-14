RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Yoga studio to stretch into the heart of Raleigh during Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Barre-up Raleigh is not your conventional yoga studio.

"Sometimes, we're a bit unconventional with our yoga classes and our personalities," Leah Ward, Co-Owner of the studio confessed. "I let my personality be all out there!"

Ward and Winter Holbrook have owned the yoga studio for just a little over a year. The duo will be first-year participants in this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade.

Winter and I love holidays so much, I think Winter has already started decorating her house," Ward said of her business partner.

"I love holidays, my name IS Winter."


Barre-up Raleigh is located at 4224 Beryl road in Raleigh and sits just inside the belt line.

The studio, which offers yoga, pilates, barre, and buti practices, will have a float midway through the parade.

"I get to fulfill a childhood fantasy where you're on a float and get to wave to the crowd!" Holbrook said.
