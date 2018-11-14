Yoga studio to stretch into the heart of Raleigh during Christmas Parade

Barre-up Raleigh is not your conventional yoga studio."Sometimes, we're a bit unconventional with our yoga classes and our personalities," Leah Ward, Co-Owner of the studio confessed. "I let my personality be all out there!"Ward and Winter Holbrook have owned the yoga studio for just a little over a year. The duo will be first-year participants in this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade.Winter and I love holidays so much, I think Winter has already started decorating her house," Ward said of her business partner."I love holidays, my name IS Winter."Barre-up Raleigh is located at 4224 Beryl road in Raleigh and sits just inside the belt line.The studio, which offers yoga, pilates, barre, and buti practices, will have a float midway through the parade."I get to fulfill a childhood fantasy where you're on a float and get to wave to the crowd!" Holbrook said.