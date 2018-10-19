COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Zombie paintball shooting experience hits the Triangle

Zombie paintball shooting experience hits the Triangle

Zombie hunting season is on in the Triangle. Xtreme Park Adventures has been invaded with walkers turning it into an Xtreme Haunt experience for Halloween.

Recruits are needed to help shoot the zombies with paintball guns that are mounted to a 40-foot military vehicle.

The ride is through the 50-acre adventure park located at 7460 Highway 98/Wake Forest Rd. in Durham.

"We take you on a ride through our entire field," explained Xtreme Park Adventures General Manager Ryan Harris. "It is a really large ride and we've got a bunch of actors out there that dress up as zombies. You go through this entire ride and get rid of the infestation we have in our little town of Xtreme Haunt," Harris said.

The park opened in 2008 and is open year-round offering extreme sports, including laser tag, airsoft, paintball, zip lines, gem mining, a ropes course, and escape rooms. However, in October, something spooky always happens on the park grounds.

"You won't find anything else like this anywhere in the area," Harris said.

Xtreme Haunt is open Friday, Oct. 19, Saturday, Oct. 20, Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27. from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

For ticket information click HERE
