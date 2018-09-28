Community of Gastonia holds vigil for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch

A vigil was held on Thursday night in honor of Maddox Ritch.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) --
The investigation into the disappearance and death of 6-year-old Maddox Ritch has only just begun.

The community gathered Thursday night to pray for Maddox.

Investigators believe they found the boy's body Thursday afternoon, a little more than one mile from where his father had last seen him.

Investigators said the child was partially submerged in a creek, but that it was too soon to tell if foul play was involved.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to identify the body.

