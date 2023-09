For more than 30 years, Community Home Trust has provided affordable housing to people living in the Triangle.

Chapel Hill (WTVD) -- For more than 30 years, Community Home Trust has provided affordable housing to people living in the Triangle.

Throughout Chapel Hill and Carrboro, the organization has put hundreds of people in homes and provided financial counseling to new homebuyers.

This Sunday they will come together at Southern Community Park for an annual meeting and block party.

More information here.