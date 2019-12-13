Family members, neighbors mourning after child killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Charges are pending after a child died days after a Fayetteville crash that also seriously injured three others Monday night.

An investigation revealed one car was traveling north on Hope Mills Road while another car turned left onto Hope Mills Road from Ashton Road, resulting in a collision.

RELATED: Child dies days after Fayetteville crash that left 3 seriously injured

EMBED More News Videos

Fayetteville police said a 7-year-old has died on Wednesday after a crash that seriously injured three others Monday night.



Cell phone video shows the chaotic moment: neighbors rushing over to help two young boys out of a crushed car.

Timothy Leggett was in his backyard when he heard the impact.

"I was in the back yard praying. We do devotions in the back yard at night," said Leggett.

That devotion turned to desperation once Leggett came outside to find a broken fence and a mangled Kia Soul.

"The car started smoking so we didn't want anyone to burn up in the car. But the guy was in bad condition, bad shape," said Leggett.

Leggett says he grabbed towels and supplies as he called 911. Soon after, he started calling on God.

"We started praying there on the spot for them, for their families that they would get through this rough time," said Leggett.

Those are prayers the family of the victims involved in the crash will need.

The Kia sedan driver had his two little brothers; ages seven and nine with him when his car collided with a Kia Soul.

After days on life support, the driver's youngest brother died in the hospital.

"My heart goes out to the family. That could be anyone. We're all one car ride away from the same thing happening at any given moment," said Leggett.

Sadly, neighbors on Hope Mills Road say drivers are often subjected to moments like what happened on Monday.

Ronald Lavender proposes the city install a light.

"When school's out and it's rush hour. It's mad time, so a flashing like might do it," said Lavender.

Despite the deadly outcome, the Leggett and the victim's family say prayers are still welcome.

"If it were you, you would want someone to do that for you," said Marlies Leggett.

Fayetteville Police say charges are pending against one of the drivers. The Kia sedan driver and his 9-year-old brother remain in the hospital. The Kia soul driver was also rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after Clayton shooting, crash; Police surround home
2 arrested after fleeing heroin bust, hitting 7 cars in Chapel Hill
The fittest one-armed man in the world lives right here in Raleigh
Former Wake Co. deputy charged with DWI, impersonating officer
Goldsboro man thought it was a robocall -- he actually won $1 million
UNC leaders silent on Silent Sam settlement as opponents prepare legal action
UNCC shooting survivor wins $50,000 grant for pet rescue
Show More
Group of women gives thousands to non-profits at each meeting
'Scary:' Raleigh neighbors react after man shot in home invasion
Cat scam tricks Fayetteville woman out of thousands
Chris Watts ordered to pay $6M to murdered wife's parents
Man identified after being killed in front yard of Fayetteville home
More TOP STORIES News