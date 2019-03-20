Community pitches in after Boys and Girls Club in Durham victimized

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham community is pitching in to help the Boys and Girls Club after it was victimized over the weekend.
The Durham Bulls announced all ticket proceeds from Wednesday's Duke versus Campbell baseball game at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park will go to the non-profit organization.
The club had catalytic converters stolen off two of its buses.
"It means we're back in business," said Jerome Levisy, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Durham and Orange counties. "It's going to take some time to get them fixed. We have rented a vehicle and then we're using a couple of personal vehicles to get the kids to the club for now."
Bull City Radiator, a Durham mechanic, is doing the work on the buses for a reduced hourly rate. The parts are also being donated by Advanced Auto Parts.
"We've been here for 80 years and that's why the Boys and Girls Club is a valuable resource not only to the community but also to everyone we come in contact with," said Levisy, who added that the phone did not stop ringing Tuesday morning with people wanting to pitch in to help.
Kamryn Clark, a fourth grader who spends most of her days after school at the club, was grateful to the community.
"Some people might think Durham is bad but when you really get to know Durham it's actually good," she said. "It's like a whole big family."
Tickets to the Durham Bulls game are $9 for adults.
If you can't make it to the game but still want to donate, click here.
