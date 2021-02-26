WATCH: Firefighters battling massive industrial complex fire ripping through structures, buses in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an industrial area of Compton.

Compton Fire crews responded to the scene near Santa Fe and Banning avenues just after 4:30 a.m. Friday, officials said.

The fire ripped through what appeared to be a bus yard. Several structures and buses were engulfed in flames, wooden pallets were scorched and thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were also on scene.

WATCH: Massive fire erupts in industrial area in Compton
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters were battling a massive fire in an industrial area in Compton Friday morning.



The fire exploded in size around 6 a.m. AIR7 HD was over the scene as daylight illuminated the widespread damage. Fire crews surrounded the area as flames ripped through a handful of school buses and tour buses -- several of which appeared to be a total loss.

Flames were also threatening what appeared to be a nearby home. It was unclear if the house was occupied at the time.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Some COVID-19 restrictions to lift at 5 p.m.
Texan files $1 billion class-action lawsuit over $9,000 electricity bill
College dropout donates $20M to university he couldn't afford in 1963
'Racial bias' entrenched in the Apex police culture, report finds
Woman shares near-death experience likely linked to nose ring
13-year-old Raleigh girl turning heads at the race track
McConnell says he'd 'absolutely' support Trump as 2024 GOP nominee
Show More
Man who played Duke Chapel bells for 50 years dies
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill today
Prince Harry left royal life to save his mental health
Biden to exercise empathy skills in Texas visit after storms
FDA to consider Johnson & Johnson vaccine authorization
More TOP STORIES News