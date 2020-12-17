Concord police officer, suspect killed in shootout near Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two police officers were shot in Concord late Wednesday night, resulting in one officer's death.

The suspect, who Concord police said was armed, also died. The second officer involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



WSOC reports the shooting happened on Gateway Lane near Bruton Smith Boulevard close to Interstate 85 and Concord Mills.

A tweet from the police department said "This loss is devastating not only to the member's family and loved ones but every police officer across the city, state, and country."



The circumstances surrounding the death are not known. Concord police are expected to update the public on the situation Thursday morning.

Last week, a 26-year-old Mt. Holly police officer was shot and killed.

