8-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed in Concord

The shooting happened at a home on Ramsgate Drive SW, where police were called around 2 a.m., according to WSOC.
Police told WSOC a family friend was at the house and had a gun. The weapon was somehow discharged and the boy was shot.
The boy was declared dead at the scene according to first responders. A man who police believe fired the gun was questioned at police headquarters, but no arrests have been made as the early stages of the investigation point to the shooting being an accident.
At approximately 2:08 this morning, CPD responded to a reported shooting at 1080 Ramsgate Drive. Upon arriving on scene, officers found a male juvenile deceased. Currently, investigators are interviewing the gun owner and are not looking for any other subjects. / ral pic.twitter.com/8D2Ydvs503— Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) October 30, 2020
Police will give an update with more information later Friday.