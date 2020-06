Controversial Confederate monument 'Lost Cause' goes down in Decatur, Georgia

DECATUR, Ga. -- A Confederate monument has been removed by crane from a town square near Atlanta amid cheers from the watching crowd.As midnight approached on the eve of Juneteenth , the obelisk glorifying the Lost Cause was laid on its side and slid to a waiting truck in Decatur, Georgia.The figure had been a flashpoint for protests in the city after the police killing of George Floyd, and was often vandalized and marked by graffiti. A Georgia judge had ordered its removal just hours before Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white Atlanta police officer, renewing protests in the Georgia capital region.