Day 3 of murder trial of Brandon Lee, who admitted to killing girlfriend, mother in 2015

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The third day of trial got underway Friday for the Cary man accused of keeping his mother's body on ice in her bathtub for nearly a week before confessing to murdering her and his girlfriend in 2015.

Brandon Lee is facing murder charges for the deaths of his mom Christa Lee, 58, and his girlfriend, Krystal Hylton, 28.

Prosecutors started playing an hours-long video of Lee being interrogated and confessing to killing his mom and girlfriend.



"It was like she gave up...It was like she wanted to die," Lee was heard saying in the video.

On the first day of trial, prosecutors showed Lee's phone call to police and video interview with investigators. They say it showed he had a "cool state of mind," which is an element of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors continued calling witnesses Thursday, including a co-worker of Hylton.

Derik Stephens, Hylton's coworker described her as 'smart.'

"She was beautiful inside and out," Stephens said. "She was good at her job. She was really big on giving advice on how others could be successful at the job. She had a lot of great qualities."
