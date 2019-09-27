Day 3 of murder trial of Brandon Lee, who admitted to killing girlfriend, mother in 2015

Brandon Lee is facing murder charges for the deaths of his mom Christa Lee, 58, and his girlfriend, Krystal Hylton, 28.
Prosecutors started playing an hours-long video of Lee being interrogated and confessing to killing his mom and girlfriend.
"It was like she gave up.... It was like she wanted to die," Cary man on trial says about strangling his mother to death. The comments were made during an interrogation in December 2015 being played right now in Brandon Lee's murder trial. Watch: https://t.co/5SAo1BDduI#ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0iWmadThFQ— Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) September 27, 2019
"It was like she gave up...It was like she wanted to die," Lee was heard saying in the video.
On the first day of trial, prosecutors showed Lee's phone call to police and video interview with investigators. They say it showed he had a "cool state of mind," which is an element of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors continued calling witnesses Thursday, including a co-worker of Hylton.
Derik Stephens, Hylton's coworker described her as 'smart.'
"She was beautiful inside and out," Stephens said. "She was good at her job. She was really big on giving advice on how others could be successful at the job. She had a lot of great qualities."