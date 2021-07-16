RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A huge sale happening at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh gives parents a chance to save money.
The Kids Exchange Consignment Sale is going on through Sunday.
Tens of thousands of people will be at the event shopping a wide variety of items--anything from clothes, car seats, school supplies, and even Halloween costumes.
Doors open at 9 a.m. at the Jim Graham Building & Expo Building. The event is open until 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
On Sunday everything will be on sale at half price.
All shoppers must register before showing up. You can register here.
Consignment sale in Raleigh features 1 mile of clothing racks, 500 tables of toys
