Politics

Constitution, Green parties get more time to keep NC voters

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Two small political parties in North Carolina that failed to meet candidate support thresholds in November to remain on future ballots will get more time to retain their registered voters, the State Board of Elections agreed to Tuesday.

The Constitution Party of North Carolina and North Carolina Green Party, which fielded candidates in 2020, are no longer officially recognized by the state. But the five-member board directed election workers not to redesignate the parties' registrants - totaling more than 9,000 - as unaffiliated voters until June 12.

If the parties turn in enough signatures - about 13,900 - by that date, the parties will be recognized again for fielding candidates in upcoming municipal elections, and the party registration of the Green and Constitution voters won't be changed.

The extension ensures voters won't be affiliated with expired political parties, which could prevent them from voting in a primary, the board said in a news release.

The Board of Elections said that are 3,920 Green Party voters and 5,285 Constitution Party voters in the state.

The board also unanimously agreed Tuesday that the North Carolina Libertarian Party will remain an official party because the party had candidates on ballots in at least 35 states last fall. About 45,000 of the state's 7 million voters are registered as Libertarians.

Note: Video is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighncvotingstate politicselection
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
About 2,300 vaccine doses have had to be thrown out in NC: Here's why
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Shooting ends with car hitting gas pump in Durham
Parishioners mourn popular priest who died from COVID-19
NCCU junior authors children's book, donates copies to Durham schools
More students enrolling in HBCUs as hate crimes increase
LATEST: 44M in US have received at least 1 vaccine shot
Show More
Garner chamber raffling gift cards to help small businesses
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
Meredith College students allege professor used N-word in class
Johnson & Johnson promises 20M vaccines by end of March
400 Wake County school, childcare workers to be vaccinated Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News