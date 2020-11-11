raleigh police

Independent consultants review actions of Raleigh police during George Floyd protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh leaders met downtown Tuesday for the final steps in reviewing Raleigh police officers' actions during the May protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Some recommendations presented by Chicago-based 21CP Consultants included:

  • Following large demonstrations, the community should be invited to a debrief with Raleigh police leadership so officers can hear about individual experiences and community concerns.


  • Raleigh police should explore enhancements to its body camera policy including giving more specific guidance on when cameras should be turned on.


  • Use of force should only be used when other means of resolving a situation have been exhausted or failed.


The Chicago-based consultants stressed the recommendations are not an indictment of the police department.

RPD releases hundreds of body, dash cam videos from demonstrations at end of May

After the presentation, city council members asked consultants questions. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has asked for a response to the report by mid-December.

