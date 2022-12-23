'I'm hopeful.' Consumer confidence increases for first time in months

Consumer confidence is sharply rising in December, following back-to-back declines. The rosy outlook comes as gas prices are falling below $3 a gallon and the inflation rate continues decreasing.

The report says almost 48 percent of people said jobs were 'plentiful' and 20 percent expect business conditions to improve short-term.

The inflation rate currently sits at 7.7 percent.

It peaked in June reacing 9.1 percent, which was the largest increase in 40 years.

"I'm hopeful that we will take the steps to quell some of the things that are going on," said Corey Barbour. "Gas has come down."

"The question - is this good news good enough to cause the Federal Reserve to tapper their interest rate hikes? Is it good enough to prevent a recession in 2023, those are the big questions," said NC State Economist Mike Walden.

Folks wonder ow much longer it'll be before prices get under control.

"Groceries are still very tough, so that effects everyone," said Barbour.

"That I'm a little more nervous on seeing how that's going to affect the working class long-term," said Raleigh resident Colby Mitchell.