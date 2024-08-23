WATCH LIVE

Orange County to provide update on removing harmful chemicals and PFAs from drinking water

Friday, August 23, 2024 12:51PM
Leaders with the Orange Water and Sewer Authority will discuss their action plan.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County is set to provide an update on their plan to remove forever chemicals or PFAs from drinking water.

Leaders with the Orange Water and Sewer Authority will discuss an action plan for removing PFAs from drinking water.

That plan includes treatment options, the costs of the new treatment facility, and potential impacts on the cost of water in the community.

Earlier this year Governor Roy Cooper announced communities statewide will receive more than 253 million dollars to treat drinking water and wastewater.

Orange County will get $3 million to replace lead service lines.

State leaders say these historic investments are vital to support the success of our communities.

