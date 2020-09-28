Weather Master and ABC 11 Everyday Hero Contest

Nominate an "everyday hero" and give them a chance to win a brand new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system for their residence!
Contest will be live from Monday, September 28, 2020, through 11:59 pm ET on Sunday, November 15, 2020, ET.
Where to enter contest:
Enter the contest: https://sweepstakes.abc11.com/WGLLSiV
How to enter:
Submit either a video or an essay component!
- VIDEO: Create and submit one (1) video of up to sixty seconds (:60) in length telling us why the Nominee is an "everyday hero" who deserves to win a brand new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for his/her Residence ("Video"). The Video may include other people, but each person depicted must consent to the use of his/her likeness in these Contest entry materials. Minors must have permission from a parent or legal guardian to appear in the Video.
- ESSAY: Compose one (1) essay, of up to one hundred (100) words in length, telling us why the Nominee is an "everyday hero" who deserves to win a brand new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for his/her Residence ("Essay").
To view sweepstakes rules and winners, visit: https://abc11.com/rules-winners/
Winner selected on or around November 16, 2020.
