The Convoy of Care arrives in Fayetteville to offer relief to Florence victims

EMBED </>More Videos

The Convoy of Care arrives in Fayetteville to offer relief to Florence victims.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC. (WTVD) --
Cumberland and surrounding counties are in full recovery mode to tor build the destruction caused by Hurricane Florence. The men and women in blue answered the call.

"Entities from Sheriff's department and associations from metropolitan Atlanta called and said we want to come help," said Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins. "Cleaning items, hygiene products, baby diapers, and water. A lot of items you need for recovery."

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives partnered with the community to donate eight tractor-trailers full of goods to communities hit hardest by the storm.

"It's our job to rebuild trust and legitimacy in our community because we need to let folks know we are a part of this community," said past president of NOBLE Clarence Cox.

The final stop for the evening was Fayetteville. The Convoy of Care delivered to both Simon Temple and True Vine Ministries.

"We always look at it like this: It's our job to let people know there is hope. The only way people know there is hope is that people show up and help," said True Vine Ministries Pastor Ernest Jones.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencedisaster reliefFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
I-Team: Dam breaches near coal ash pits may lead to 'mega pollution'
Busting the rumors: Florence will not reform, hit the Carolinas
Wake Forest parents in fear after man accused of threatening to shoot schoolchildren
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
Sample state fair food for free this weekend
Chopper 11 HD flies over flooded Ivanhoe in Sampson County
Hundreds of stray dogs that escaped Florence need homes
Lumber River expected to crest for the second time
Show More
County-by-county list of closures: 750 roads still closed in NC
J. Cole helping Fayetteville recover; new date set for Dreamville Festival in Raleigh
Wake County woman's childhood home in Spring Lake a total loss
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
Apex High School football team holds Hurricane Florence relief drive
More News