Cumberland and surrounding counties are in full recovery mode to tor build the destruction caused by Hurricane Florence. The men and women in blue answered the call."Entities from Sheriff's department and associations from metropolitan Atlanta called and said we want to come help," said Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins. "Cleaning items, hygiene products, baby diapers, and water. A lot of items you need for recovery."The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives partnered with the community to donate eight tractor-trailers full of goods to communities hit hardest by the storm."It's our job to rebuild trust and legitimacy in our community because we need to let folks know we are a part of this community," said past president of NOBLE Clarence Cox.The final stop for the evening was Fayetteville. The Convoy of Care delivered to both Simon Temple and True Vine Ministries."We always look at it like this: It's our job to let people know there is hope. The only way people know there is hope is that people show up and help," said True Vine Ministries Pastor Ernest Jones.