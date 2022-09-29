Rapper Coolio dead at 59; known for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' 'Fantastic Voyage'

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper Coolio, who achieved mainstream success in the 90s for songs such as "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," has died at the age of 59.

Our sister station KABC-TV confirmed the rapper's death on Wednesday night.

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single "Gangsta's Paradise," which was featured in the movie "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

