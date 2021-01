WATCH: Cooper's acceptance speech

EMBED >More News Videos "Serving in this office has been the honor of my life," Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper is set to be sworn in for a second term Saturday morning.The inauguration and swearing in ceremony will be held virtually amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch the ceremony at 10 a.m. here Gov. Cooper was re-elected in early November in closely-watched North Carolina governor's race against Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.