Dan Forest hoping to unseat Gov. Cooper in closely-watched North Carolina governor's race

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The contest between Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is among a few governor's races across the country that are being closely watched in this year's election.Cooper, trying to keep his seat, is banking on the support of voters who approved of his handling of the coronavirus, while Forest aims to appeal to business owners and K-12 public school parents dissatisfied with the state's slow reopening.The race between Cooper and Forest has attracted attention from outside groups, which have spent millions to shape voter attitudes. Nearly 62% of the state's more than 7.3 million registered voters had cast their ballots by Monday.The Farm at 95 in Selma is serving as Election Night central for Forest.Supporters, family and friends of the lieutenant governor will make their way inside for what they hope will be a celebratory evening.Staff for President Donald Trump believe support from Black voters for GOP candidates will be high, based on early data. That, by extension, could help out Forest.However, Cooper has seen a steady lead in the polls.Still, campaign officials are adamant they're taking nothing for granted.Indeed, it was Cooper four years ago who upset the incumbent, Pat McCrory, and he did so by only some 10,000 votes."Right now we're in a pandemic but Gov Cooper is no stranger to leading the state through crisis," spokeswoman Liz Doherty said. "Hurricanes, flood, as soon as he came in to office he came in to repeal HB2. He is up for a challenge and is a proven leader."Cooper's campaign has also enjoyed national support, as his 2016 victory marked a bright spot for Democrats among many NCGOP wins."You take something like healthcare that's a decision made at the state level," Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor and presidential candidate, said. "You think about any of the issues that are being hotly debated like racial issues and policing that comes down to the local level. So much about taxes, infrastructure and education are decided in those state capitols."