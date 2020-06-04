Unprovoked attack leaves 3 cops wounded, suspect in critical condition, NYPD says

BROOKLYN -- Three NYPD officers are hospitalized and a suspect in critical condition after what police say was an unprovoked attack during an anti-looting patrol in Brooklyn.It happened at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.Police say two officers were on an anti-looting patrol when a man walked up and stabbed one of them on the left side of his neck.Seconds later, officers nearby heard gunshots and ran towards the scene."We believe that when they got there they saw the (perpetrator) with a gun in his hand that we believe belonged to one of the officers," said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. "It appears to be a complete cowardly, despicable, unprovoked attack on a defenseless police officer. And thank God we're not planning a funeral right now."Three officers were injured and rushed to Kings County Hospital, where many gathered overnight.One officer was stabbed, the suspect's knife missing a major artery. Two others were shot in the hand. All three officers are in stable condition.The suspect is in critical condition after he was shot by responding officers.The FBI has joined the investigation. Video from NewsCopter 7 over the scene showed agents on the scene gathering evidence.Commissioner Shea issued a call for the violence on his officers to stop, and said that words matter after days of protest.He would not discuss what may have motivated the suspect.The NYPD is reviewing body camera footage as they work to determine exactly how and why this happened.